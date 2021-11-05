Follow other states in reducing VAT on petrol, diesel: OPS to Stalin

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Friday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to follow other states that have reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/litre.



Panneerselvam said if not Rs 7/litre, Stalin should at least reduce the VAT on petrol by Rs 2/litre and on diesel by Rs 4/litre so that the DMK party can fulfill its poll promise.



The AIADMK leader said the Central government has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5/litre and Rs 10/litre respectively.



Following the Central government's reduction in excise duty, several state governments have cut the VAT by Rs 7/litre on petrol and diesel resulting in their prices coming down, Panneerselvam added.



The silence of the Tamil Nadu government on the subject when several states have cut the VAT on both the fuels has made people here dissatisfied, he said.



Pointing out that the DMK in its poll manifesto had promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre Panneerselvam said the government has reduced the petrol price by only Rs 3/litre while remaining silent on diesel prices.



--IANS

vj/dpb