Foggy Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Residents of the national capital woke up to a foggy Thursday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures being recorded at 20 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.



The IMD has further forecast light rain with a generally cloudy sky for the next three days.



There would be a wet spell over northwest and central India till January 9 and no cold wave conditions are likely over north India during the next 6-7 days, the Department had said earlier this week.



In a bulletin, the IMD said: "There is a Western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies in lower & middle tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation has formed over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels.



"There is moisture feeding from Arabian Sea over northwest India and likely to continue during next two days. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh till January 6; isolated to scattered over south Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on January 5 and 6."



Thereafter, an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from the night January 6 onwards and under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood on January 7, the IMD said.



"High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India during January 7 to 9.



"This entire week the maximum temperature will fluctuate between 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, and minimum from 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.



The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 95 per cent.



