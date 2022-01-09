Focus is to host IPL in India, but BCCI exploring overseas option as well, sources

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Following a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in India yet again, there are several reports coming in that the Indian Premier League 2022, scheduled to take place in April, might move out of the country once again.



Meanwhile, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Sunday said that the board is prioritising holding the tournament in India but the decision will be dependent on what the state governments decide.



As per a Sports Tak report, the board is monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely and no decision has been taken as of now with regards to venues for the tournament.



"BCCI is exploring all options which include overseas IPL as well. But the focus is to host the IPL in India for sure. As of now the priority is the auction, and the board will soon take a call," it said.



The 2020 edition was entirely held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the 2021 IPL was initially scheduled to be held in India behind closed doors, the league had to be postponed halfway through due to a rising number of cases within the bio-bubbles amidst the deadly second wave of the virus in the country.



It was then resumed and completed later in the year in the UAE.



Recently, the Indian cricket board recently postponed all upcoming domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, due to the pandemic.



--IANS



cs/bsk