FM Chung calls for cooperation among S. Korea, China, Japan to overcome 'differences'

Seoul, Nov 17 (IANS) South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday called for steadfast trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo to overcome "differences", amid lingering tensions among the countries over historical, territorial and geopolitical issues.



Chung made the remarks during a meeting with senior officials of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), a Seoul-based organization launched in 2011 to promote cooperation among South Korea, China and Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.



"The three countries are neighbors close to one another, and there could be differences on specific issues," Chung told the officials, including TCS Secretary-General OU Boqian.



"Given that they share similar cultural backgrounds, the countries will be able to overcome differences through steadfast cooperation and move forward toward co-prosperity," the minister added.



Chung also stressed that the post-pandemic period will call for greater cooperation among nations, while voicing hope that next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing would serve as an opportunity for the three countries to enhance cooperation.



The TCS secretary general called for Seoul's continued support for the secretariat's efforts to become a "symbol of institutionalized cooperation in Northeast Asia."



Wednesday's meeting comes amid continued rows between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues, while Seoul is striving to map out a strategy to steer clear of geopolitical tensions caused by an intensifying Sino-US. rivalry.'



--IANS

ist/sks