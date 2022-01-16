Flora Saini recounts experience of working with Subhash Ghai

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Flora Saini, who was last seen in movies such as 'Stree', 'Dabbang 2' and 'Begum Jaan', is excited about being able to work with a master entertainer of the stature of Subhash Ghai for upcoming film '36 Farmhouse'.



Sharing her experience, Flora said: "It was like a wish coming true. Anyone who comes to Mumbai wants to work with legends and people whose films one has grown up watching. Subhash Ghai Sir is one of those names I have always wished I could work with."



Flora said Ghai, who is making his debut as a music composer in the film, not only makes his heroines look gorgeous, but also enacts scenes for his actors and this helps them hone their acting skills. "It makes our work very easy," she added.



Among the few projects that Flora has been a part of in the recent past, are Farhan Akhtar's 'Inside Edge 2', Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama web series 'City of Dreams', the festive movie 'Maya' (where Flora played a mystery woman's character) and a short film titled 'Motherland'.



"This is the best time to work in the industry as different filmmakers are making films on a variety of subjects and our Indian films are competing with world cinema globally," Flora said. "I am very fortunate that I have people who trust me with different kinds of roles, roles that are very different from my personality."



She concluded: "I am lucky that filmmakers don't stereotype me and give me roles which have been offered to me before. But yes, I would love to do more and more variety of roles as my career progresses."



The '36 Farmhouse' star cast consists of Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Barkha Sigh, Flora Saini, Ashwini Kalsekar, Liza Singh, K.K. Gautam and Pradeep Bajpai. Directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, it is set for a January 21 release on ZEE5.



--IANS

