Flood alert issued in TN district

Chennai, Dec 6 (IANS) A flood alert has been issued for people living on the banks of the Korayar and Ariyar rivers in Tamil Nadu by Tiruchirappalli district collector, S. Sivarasu, on Monday as heavy rains lashed Manapparai and other catchment areas of the rivers.



Sivarasu also directed the people to safeguard their livestock, especially in the rural areas.



Weather department officials said that Manapparai town and suburbs have recorded 274 mm rainfall on Monday till 9 a.m.



The heavy rain that has been lashing Tiruchirappalli and surrounding areas for the past few days has resulted in water-logging in the city and flooding of many residential areas.



--IANS

