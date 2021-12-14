Flipkart's Shopsy launches e-grocery in 700 cities

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) As e-grocery platforms pick up momentum in India, Flipkart's social commerce offering Shopsy on Tuesday announced that it has started offering grocery as a category on its platform.



Leveraging the Flipkart Group's supply chain infrastructure and tech capabilities, Grocery on Shopsy will cater to consumers across 700 cities, spanning over 5,800 pincodes.



"Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike. We have been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months. We are happy to announce that we have achieved best in class cost structure which makes us confident of scaling grocery on Shopsy," Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth, Flipkart said in a statement.



Grocery on Shopsy will host over 6,000 products across 230 categories - ranging from staples, FMCG, and other dry groceries; matching the selection and range available on Flipkart Grocery.



With groceries on Shopsy, users can now shop for value groceries by adding and checking out products in their cart or by combining orders for multiple individuals in their network. Users can avail of a flat 5 per cent commission margin that will directly be credited to the linked bank account as well as enjoy up to 50 per cent savings, the company claims.



Flipkart's Grocery fulfilment centres including centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune that will be leveraged by Shopsy, have fully digitised processes and product quality checks.



These centres have implemented effective quality management systems to ensure the products are traceable from raw materials until they reach the consumer, without losing their freshness.



Launched by Flipkart in July 2021 with the aim to make digital commerce accessible across India through a zero-commission marketplace. Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products across 250+ categories and is on track to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.



--IANS

wh/shb/