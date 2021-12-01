Five years on, circular for filling up 4,500 posts in DU not implemented

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Even after five years of a parliamentary committee circular ordering the filling up of around 4,500 backlog posts in Delhi University (DU), the recommendation is yet to be implemented.



Now, the varsity teachers are demanding implementation of the circular.



The committee had held a meeting with the Education Ministry, University Grants Commission, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on the reservation policy for SC, ST, teaching and non-teaching staff and roster issues.



The Committee had found a backlog of 4,500 posts in Delhi University and many discrepancies in colleges' rosters.



Apart from this, the rosters of three colleges were not prepared as per DoPT.



On December 22, 2016, the panel asked the vice-chancellor of the varsity to implement minutes of meeting.



Forum of Academics for Social Justice and Delhi University SC, ST OBC Teachers has expressed deep concern over non-implementation of the circular.



Forum chairman Hansraj Suman said the letter by the committee to Yogesh Kumar Tyagi says that 4,500 posts are lying vacant, colleges are not following the reservation policy properly, rules of roster system are not being followed and liaison officers do not have freedom to do their work.



In such a situation, the UGC, being the nodal office to implement the reservation, should stop the grant, he said.



Aryabhatta College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and College of Vocational Studies are the institutions where discrepancies in making roster were found.



Suman said that that the then vice chancellor was also told that a time frame should be decided to fill up the backlog vacancies.



He said that the letter also mentions that the liaison officer should be thoroughly trained.



