Five Tihar inmates dead in 8 days, probe ordered

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Five prisoners at the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital have died in the past eight days, a Delhi Police official said here on Saturday.



He informed that all the deaths appear to be from natural causes, however, a "Magestrial inquiry under Sec 176 of the CrPC has been initiated in all the fatalities".



On Friday also, an inmate's death was reported in Tihar Jail no 3.



The official said that the prisoner was found unconscious in his cell and was immediately taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.



He also allegedly died because of health issues.



The deceased prisoner was identified as Vikram alias Vicky.



