Five students drown in Andhra rivulet

Vijayawada, Jan 11 (IANS) In a tragic incident, five school students drowned in a rivulet in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.



Rescue workers on Tuesday recovered bodies of all the five students, aged between 11 and 14 years. They were missing since Monday afternoon when they were trying to learn swimming in the Munneru rivulet near Eturu.



The deceased were identified as Maguluri Sunny (12), Karla Bala Yesu (12), Jetti Ajay Babu (12), Maila Rajesh (11) and Garijala Charan (14).



They were all studying at the Eturu Zilla Parishad High School.



The students who were at home due to Sankranti holidays went to the rivulet on Monday afternoon. Their parents had gone to work in agricultural fields.



According to the police, local fishermen warned them not to go into the deep waters as there was a chance of drowning but they ignored the warning and apparently got caught in a whirlpool.



The fishermen tried to save them but in vain. They then informed the police, which sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).



The NDRF team with the help of police and revenue departments continued search operations till late Monday night.



