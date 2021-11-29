Five riding on a bike killed after being hit by truck

Prayagraj, Nov 29 (IANS) In a shocking incident, five people, including four members of the same family, died in a road accident in the Nawabganj area in Uttar Pradesh.



All five were riding on the same motorcycle when a truck rammed into them on the Shringverpur highway road on the intervening night of Sunday/Monday.



The victims were returning after attending a marriage.



Police sources said that the deceased have been identified as Ram Saran Pal, 60, his son Lallu Pal, 35, Samay Lal, 35, grandson Arjun Pal, 11 and their neighbour Chander Pal, 55.



According to reports, hearing the screams, the villagers reached the site of the accident and informed the police.



The police rushed the injured to the hospital where the doctors declared all of them dead.



The driver fled with the truck after the accident.



