Five NFTs reflect iconic moments from fashion weeks

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANSlife) FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week dropped five iconic NFTs under the umbrella of 'FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Moments'.





The NFTs showcase the most celebrated and unforgettable fashion week moments and have all been sold out.



Through the years, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week have brought to the fore some of the greatest talent and pathbreaking initiatives that have redefined fashion in India. Taking this legacy and collaboration forward, they dropped five iconic NFTs on WazirX NFT Marketplace.



Anamika Khanna's AK- OK and Raghavendra Rathore dropped their NFTs on The platform recently, in collaboration with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, which also received a tremendous response.



Non-Fungible Tokens have captivated the world of fashion and art, creating a market where digital versions of garments and accessories are linked to unique blockchain hosted tokens. With India being one of the most promising markets for creators as well as collectors, this partnership marked the entrance of India's fashion industry in digital assets - a step towards integrating tech innovations with fashion via blockchain technology.



Vishakha Singh, VP, Co-founder, WazirX NFT Marketplace said, "Brands and companies are now exploring not only new ways to create revenue streams, but they are also keen to stay relevant for the future generations, and going digital really is the steppingstone to that. This collaboration is yet another landmark we have witnessed since the launch of our marketplace. We are glad that so many big names form the industry have started their journeys in the NFT ecosystem with WazirX NFT marketplace and we hope this collaboration inspires other brands to explore the endless possibilities posed by the NFT world."



Jaspreet Chandok, Head - RISE Fashion and Lifestyle, said, "Ever since the Fashion Week in October, when we pioneered the idea of introducing fashion NFTs in India with our partner Wazir X NFT marketplace , we have got a phenomenal response with more designers coming forward to join this initiative. We are also delighted that not only designer stalwarts of the industry, but artisans as well have come forward to explore this exciting medium."



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

ianslife/tb