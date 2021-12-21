Five killed in Bihar road accidents

Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) Four persons were killed and four others critically injured after a three-wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a dumper in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday.



The accident took place at Hargawa village around 3 p.m. after the dumper collided with the three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.



All victims were on board the three-wheeler.



Shibli Nomani, the SDPO of Nalanda (Sadar) said four persons died on the spot. Local residents and police rescued four others trapped inside. They were taken to Sadar hospital in Nalanda where the condition of the injured people are critical.



Following the accident, the driver of the dumper fled the spot. The agitated villagers set the vehicle on fire and blocked the state highway.



In another accident, a youth was killed after he was hit by a speeding bus on NH-139 at Naubatpur on Tuesday noon.



The victim has been identified as Manish Kumar who got married a week ago. He died on the spot.



