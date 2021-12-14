Five hit by live wire, 2 dead in UP village

Shahjahanpur, Dec 14 (IANS) Five members of a family were hit by a live wire and two of them, a mother and her 17-year-old son, died while trying to save their cow which came in contact with faulty power lines in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.



The incident took place in Diwali village on Monday.



The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The cow also died in the tragic incident.



The electric current, according to sources, had passed through the iron door of Surendra Shukla's house and their cow got electrocuted.



On seeing this, his wife, Bitta Devi, 50, rushed to save the animal but also got hit by the live wire. Later, their son Girija Shankar, daughter Pooja and Shukla himself sustained burn injuries in a bid to rescue Bitta.



By the time the power supply was disconnected, Bitta and Girija Shankar had succumbed.



Bitta's another daughter Shilpi said: "When I heard my mother screaming for help, I ran out and found all my family members lying unconscious with severe burns. I called the neighbours but it was too late."



Sindhauli SHO Jag Narain Pandey said: "We have recorded the statements of the survivors and neighbours, and further investigation is underway. A team of officials has visited the village."



