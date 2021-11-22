Fitness freak Avinesh Rekhi recounts training for his role in 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Avinesh Rekhi is portraying the role of 'Prince Devraj Singh Rathore' in 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' and he describes the strict fitness regimen he undertook to play the part.



The actor opens up about why he chose this show, how he resonates with his character and the amount of effort that he put in to get into the shoes of 'Devraj'.



Avinesh says: "I am really happy that the show has started off well and has been getting some good reviews. 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' is a fairy tale romance where the universe manifests a girl's most deeply cherished dream - of being swept off her feet by her Prince Charming."



The actor further adds what makes this show different from other daily soaps: "I think 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' is unlike any other show that I've worked on till date. In fact, unlike most stories that end with the realisation of a dream as the big climax, our story starts with a fairytale dream coming true but what follows thereafter forms the crux of our narrative.



"Also, it is not just about the love story of these two individuals, but how a simple girl adjusts to the customs of a royal family with staunch traditions and creates her own place in the house."



The on-screen character of Avinesh, 'Devraj' is the current heir of the royal family of 'Ambikapur'. He also runs a big hotel business and is quite successful at it. The actor says playing such a royal and captivating character is new to him, but it is fascinating.



He shares further on the efforts put to get into the skin of this character. "I did a lot of research, watched a couple of movies, documentaries to learn the mannerisms of Rajas - Maharajas because they walk with certain pride, and I wanted to pick up on that. The creative team here helped me a lot to help get the body language right.



"I also went through a rigorous transformation. To do the role of the charming and charismatic 'Devraj', I had to look fitter and hence, I went on a one-meal-a-day diet and lost 13 kgs for the part."



"Having only one meal a day is considered unhealthy, and I wouldn't recommend it to most people. But I know a lot about nutrition, so I was able to ensure I wasn't deprived of any essential macronutrients and got all the necessary things that my body needed," Avinesh adds.



The 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor talks about his fitness training to look like a real Prince.



"My daily routine was also being monitored by my fitness coach and I did functional training with the required bands, conditional workout sessions, push-ups, and pull-ups. I must mention that the entire process was very hard. My transformation for the show was really challenging, but I am very content and excited to see myself on the screen and I'm sure it will be a treat for all my fans," he concludes.



--IANS

ila/kr