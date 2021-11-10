Fitbit rolls out ECG, blood glucose tracking tool in India

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Google-owned Fitbit on Wednesday announced that its users in the country will now be able to use a new features including blood glucose tracking tool in the Fitbit app.



The company also said that Daily Readiness Score is now available in the Fitbit app for Premium members with compatible devices.



It is an experience that uses proven research and insights from your body via your Fitbit device -- your activity, heart rate variability (HRV over your entire night's sleep) and recent sleep patterns -- to help you determine if you should work out or prioritise recovery, it said.



"Daily Readiness is now available in the Today dashboard of the Fitbit app for Premium members with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe or Inspire 2 devices," the company said in a statement.



"Sense and Versa 3 users will also be able see their score on-wrist," it added.



According to the company, Charge 5 is their first tracker with an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app which will allow users to assess heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation on-wrist.



Simply hold your fingers to the stainless-steel panels on the sides of the device while being still for 30 seconds to receive a reading and get deeper insights into your heart health.



Fitbit users living with diabetes, will be able to use a new blood glucose tracking tool in the Fitbit app to see how their glucose levels change throughout the day and react to other health metrics such as physical activity, sleep and nutrition, to help better manage their holistic health all in one place.



The company also said that a Premium membership offers multiple benefits, including deeper insights into your Health Metrics Dashboard, Daily Readiness, Stress Management and Sleep Scores



These components work together to help you workout smarter, manage your stress, sleep better and eat well.



"We will also be adding new Fitbit audio and video workouts, ranging from bootcamp to mobility work, and regularly refreshing existing content from popular brands as part of 500+ fitness, mindfulness and nutrition content offered within the service," the company said.



