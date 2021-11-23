Fisherman from Pudukottai missing after boat overturns in sea

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) A fisherman of Pudukottai district went missing after the boat in which he had gone for fishing on Monday night overturned in strong winds.



Two fishermen, K. Ganeshan (45) and L. Manimuthu(42) had gone for fishing in a fibre boat from Kottaipattinam village in Pudukottai district. The boat owned by Ganeshan was not registered with the fisheries department.



According to sources in the Coastal Security Group, the two set sail by 7 p.m. and the boat overturned in strong winds by 8.30 pm. While those fishing in the nearby areas rescued Ganeshan from the heavy tides, Manimuthu went missing and could not be traced and located.



Local fishermen have gone into the sea in search of the missing Manimuth. Coastal Security Group is also monitoring the situation, sources said.



--IANS

aal/shb/