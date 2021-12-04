First Tesla Cybertrucks will have 4 motors: Musk

San Francisco, Dec 4 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company's first Cybertrucks will be a four-motor variant.



Musk took Twitter to talk about the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck.



"Initial production will be 4 motor variants, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel," the CEO wrote while replying to a user.



"Will have both front and rear-wheel steer, so not just like a tank -- it can drive diagonally like a crab," he added.



Musk also mentioned that the product roadmap will be updated on the next earning call.



The tech billionaire recently confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a yoke steering wheel. He also said that the electric pickup truck will be a "technology bandwagon".



The CEO mentioned that the Cybertruck will bring a lot of new technology.



When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a "yoke" wheel.



The report said that it was not that big a deal since the vehicle was still only a prototype and production is still in the future.



