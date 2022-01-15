First Telugu 'Indian Idol' draws online entries from around the world

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (IANS) The first edition of Telugu 'Indian Idol' is garnering massive response from aspiring talents, with more than 5,000 entries received online over the past week.



Telugu streaming platform 'aha' is going all out in its attempt to unearth the best Telugu singing talents with its singing competition, 'Telugu Indian Idol', to be hosted by singing sensation Sreerama Chandra.



The online auditions for Telugu Indian Idol, the first-ever Indian Idol competition to be held in the south, had commenced on January 7.



Budding Telugu singers and musicians from across the globe have registered for the online auditions of Telugu 'Indian Idol'. Beyond the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the reception from overseas crowds has been staggering, who have shown immense interest to showcase their musical exploits on this huge platform, according to a release by aha.



The online auditions are set to close on Sunday, January 16.



Other recent releases on the streamer include 'The American Dream', 'Lakshya', 'Senapathi', '3 Roses', 'Laabham', 'Manchi Rojuloachaie', 'Romantic', 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Anubhavinchu Raja', 'Sarkaar', 'Chef Mantra', Alludu Garu' and 'Christmas Thatha'. 'Unstoppable', hosted by Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, was rated India's No. 1 talk show on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).



--IANS

pvn/arm

