First Omicron case in Goa detected in 8-year-old UK returnee: Health Minister

Panaji, Dec 27 (IANS) Goa's first detected Omicron patient is an eight-year-old boy who had returned from the UK on December 17, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, he said: "8 yr old boy who had travelled from the UK on 17.12.2021 has tested positive for #OmicronVirus as confirmed by NIV Pune.



"We will take steps as per the protocol of the government of India, necessary stringent measures will be taken by the government of Goa in public interest based on the advice given by the expert committee."



--IANS

maya/sks/bg