First look of Sivakarthikeyan's campus drama 'Don' released

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) : The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's campus entertainer 'Don' on Wednesday released the first look of the film. The actor will play a college student in the film, which will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan as its female lead.



Directed by Sibi Chakravarthy, 'Don' has an ensemble cast that includes S.J. Suryah, Munishkanth, Soori, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, the young singer who shot to fame after her stint in the popular television cookery show, 'Cooku with Comali'.



According to sources, director Gautham Vasudev Menon is also making a guest appearance in the film, but the news has not been confirmed by the producers.



It was only on Tuesday that Sivakarthikeyan had announced he had completed dubbing for his parts in the film and that he had loved this journey in it. 'Don' is a joint venture of Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan's own production house.



--IANS

