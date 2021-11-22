First look of 'Chithirai Sevvaanam' released

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) The unit of director Silva's 'Chithirai Sevvaanam', featuring actors Samuthirakani, Pooja Kannan and Rima Kallingal, released the first look of the film on Sunday.



Produced by director A.L. Vijay, the film will premiere exclusively on OTT platform ZEE5 Tamil on December 3.



One of the reasons why fans have been eagerly waiting for this film is because Pooja Kannan, who plays one of the leads, is the younger sister of popular actress Sai Pallavi.



Many feel that the sisters have striking similarities and quite a number of people are eager to see if Pooja is as good a dancer as Sai Pallavi.



The film, which has music by Sam C.S., will have lyrics by Vairamuthu. Shot by Manoj Paramahamsa, 'Chithirai Sevvaanam' will be edited by K.L. Praveen.



