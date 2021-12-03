First GPS-based app launched to define land allotted under Forest Rights Act

Agartala, Dec 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Giriraj Singh, on Friday launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and Banadhikar App, a GPS-based mobile application for demarcation of forest 'patta' (land rights) for the landless indigenous people under the Forest Rights Act.



Tripura became the first state in the country to introduce the Banadhikar App.



Launching the NGDRS and the Banadhikar app, Singh that that he has been told that 1.3 lakh tribal people in Tripura, who got forest lands under the Banadhikar mobile application would get a uniform map of their land leading to the realisation that this land belongs to them.



"Land registration and land rights are some of the main areas that need to be addressed with a priority and that's why the scheme has been rolled out across the country," the minister said virtually from Delhi.



Accompanied by Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, Singh said that Tripura's potentials for growth in the primary sectors like agriculture and other allied sectors are visible and in the last three-and-a-half years, a lot of work has been done in these sectors.



Singh urged Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to explore innovative avenues for the development of horticultural crops in the forest lands.



He also batted for banana-based industries by self-help groups (SHGs) by using forest 'patta' for growing horticultural produce that are suitable for the land.



The Union minister stressed on tapping the opportunity of business through active bamboo charcoal due to the abundant availability of raw materials in the state.



Deb said that through these new schemes, each and every 'patta' land in the state would get a unique ID and the registration process would become very easy.



"People would get a single stop centre for all their queries and the whole land registration system would be made online with zero space for corrupt practices.



"This system will help reduce the cost and number of visits required for forest patta land demarcation and registration. It will also help in solving the majority of land disputes and our indigenous communities will get benefits of all land-related government schemes effectively," Deb said.



