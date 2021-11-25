First batch of Masters' Union bags average package of Rs 29.12 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Masters Union School of Business on Thursday announced the placement of the first cohort of its flagship PGP-TBM (Post Graduation in Technology and Business Management), a 16-month on-campus programme.



The first batch has been placed at an average package of Rs 29.12 lakh, highest among all Indian B-schools, including IIMs and ISB, this year. The placement report of Masters' Union has been audited by Brickworks Analytics, the rating and auditing agency that audits the placement reports of leading IIMs as well.



Consulting giants BCG, Bain & Company, tech majors Microsoft, Virtusa and CISCO and several Indian startups including Razorpay and Unacademy were among the biggest recruiters.



While the top 10 per cent of the batch has landed a package upwards of Rs 43.66 lakh and the top 50 per cent at Rs 36.12 lakh, even the bottom 10 per cent have landed a package upwards of Rs 19 lakh. The average package for freshers stands at Rs 23 lakh.



Consulting companies like BCG, Bain, EY and others have hired around 13.28 per cent of the cohort. Given the tech focus at Masters' Union, product and programme management roles were much in demand, with more than one-third of the batch bagging such roles.



Remarkably, 12 per cent students landed new economy roles of Chief of Staff/Executive in Residence, netting the unique opportunity to work with founders in leading startups like Neemans, Sequoia funded OneCode, AgNext and more, straight out of campus. Apart from placements and in keeping with the recent trends, 7 per cent of the cohort has started their own startups and have raised VC funds.



Masters' Union launched its first cohort in 2020 with the unique proposition of students being taught and mentored by CEOs, CXOs, top academicians across disciplines, Members of Parliament and other practitioners of similar credentials.



Some of the mentors associated with Masters' Union include Narendra Jadhav (former Chief Economist, RBI), Shashi Tharoor (MP), Rajat Mathur (MD, Morgan Stanley), Captain Raghu Raman (former President, Reliance Industries Ltd), Arun Malhotra (former MD, Nissan India), Elkana Ezekiel (former CMO, Samsung Electronics), Satish Krishnan (former MD, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank), and Mukund Rajan (former MD, Tata Teleservices).



Pratham Mittal, Director, Masters' Union, said, "Masters' Union is unique in many ways, including how its curriculum blends business education and technology; and how each of our student is mentored by a veteran industry leader or a seasoned public leader. We are very excited to announce the placement of our first cohort. Our package is the highest among all B-schools, which validates the practitioner-led model we follow. Our students have been selected at some of the coveted institutions, many of which only hire from select IIMs."



Management education in the country is undergoing a change over the last few years with B-schools innovating their offerings keeping in mind the accelerating technology cycles and the shift towards digital across organisations.



To cater to the needs of new-age industries like fintech, e-commerce, ed-tech, and for competitive advantage in traditional businesses with applications of AI, ML, SaaS, Blockchain, B-schools like Masters' Union are rethinking elements like periodicity of curriculum, inculcating practical and hands-on learning to expose students to real-world business problems.



