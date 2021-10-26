Fire breaks out in Palam, 6 including 3 toddlers rescued

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Six people, including three toddlers, were safely rescued from an apartment in Palam village after a fire broke out there, Police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, the fire broke out due to short circuit.



Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.



Some cars were parked in the parking area and some families living in the apartment were stranded.



The fire could have caused serious damage if it had engulfed the parked cars there, police said.



A constable named Ashish sustained injury while rescuing the family.



--IANS

