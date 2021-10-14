Fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Kirari, no casualties

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at a residential building, in which a factory was being allegedly run, in Delhi's Kirari area on Thursday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, a fire department official said.



The official said that they received a call about the fire at the 70 foot road, Prem Nagar, Kirari at around 2.50 p.m. and 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot.



"The smoke could be seen billowing out from the top floor of the three-storey building. All the three floors had caught fire," he said.



The raging fire drew a large number of people and police set up a perimeter to keep them at a safe distance.



"The firemen doused the flames by 5 p.m. and the cooling process has now been undertaken," he added.



Although there have been no casualties or injuries, there was certainly loss of property, the fire official said, adding that a suitcase manufacturing unit was being run in the building.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



This comes just three days after a massive fire broke out at a paper warehouse in Harsh Vihar. No injuries were reported then.



--IANS

uj/sks