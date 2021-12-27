Fire at polythene factory in Delhi, doused

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) A fire broke out at a polythene factory in the Keshav Puram industrial area of the national capital on Monday morning, a fire department official said.



The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 4.41 a.m. in a factory at Lawrence Road, Keshav Puram Industrial area, in northwest Delhi after which 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.



"Only the ground floor of a three-storey building had caught the fire," the official said, adding that the factory was built in an area of 150 sq metres.



The official confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries, however, there was certainly a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



The inferno was brought under control in 4 hours and the last fire engine returned at 8.51 a.m. "Even the cooling process has now been completed," the official said.



The incident comes 10 days after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in North Delhi's Narela Industrial area. No injuries or casualties were reported then.



--IANS

