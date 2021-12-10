Fire at farmer's house kills 3 cattle in UP's Gautam Budh nagar

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Three cattle were charred to death in a fire at a farmer's house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district early on Friday.



The farmer is safe, however, he lost three cattle to the fire in the incident in Muthiyana village, a police official said, adding that of the three dead cattle, two were buffaloes and one was a calf. The cattle were tied to a pole during the night.



As soon as the blaze was reported, police rushed to the spot and doused the flames with the help of villagers.



The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Initially, reports claimed it to be a handiwork of some unidentified miscreants which was later ruled out by the police.



"Currently we are investigating all the angles," the official added.



