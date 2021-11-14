FIR lodged against unnamed cops in UP's Kasganj custodial death

Kasganj, Nov 14 (IANS) An FIR against unidentified policemen on murder charges has been registered in the alleged custodial death of 22-year-old Altaf.



The FIR has been lodged on Saturday on the complaint of the victim's father Chand Miyan who said the police picked up his son for questioning on Monday at around 8 p.m. when he was eating dinner.



"I followed him to the police chowki but I was sent back. The next day, we were told that Altaf has ended his life by hanging himself in the washroom of Sadar police station. It is not possible for a 5 feet tall boy to hang from a two feet high water tap. My son had been murdered according to a conspiracy in the police station," said Chand Miyan in the FIR.



He further alleged that he was pressurised by officials to apply a thumb impression on a letter which, he was later told, absolved the police of the responsibility of the death of his son in the police station.



While the FIR is against unnamed police personnel, Chand Miyan said that he has accused five policemen for killing his son.



They are station house officer Virendra Singh Indolia, sub-inspector Chandresh Gautam, sub-inspector Vikas Kumar, head moharrir (clerk) Dhanendra Singh, and constable Saurabh Solanki. All five had earlier been suspended for "negligence on duty" after news of Altaf's death in custody spread.



Altaf's uncle, who accompanied Miyan to the SP's office, alleged that they were not provided with a copy of the complaint and were told to 'go home'



"They said that a copy of the FIR will be provided to us soon," he added.



Police claimed that the FIR was lodged on the basis of an "earlier complaint received from Altaf's father by post". The letter does not mention the names of any policeman.



The SP said, "The fresh complaint will be included in the existing FIR. Following an investigation, names of all policemen involved in the matter will be added. A special team has been constituted to investigate the case.



According to the police, Altaf was called to the police station in connection with a kidnapping FIR of a minor Hindu girl in whose house he worked as a mason on Tuesday morning. During questioning, he asked to go to the washroom where he hung himself from the water pipeline, using the string of the hood of his jacket.



Five policemen were suspended and a magisterial inquiry was ordered.



Chand Miyan told reporters that the police came along with three people from the girl's family, one of whom threatened to severe the head of his son and took away his son.



"When I reached the police chowki, I could sense that my son is being tortured but I was sent back by the police. When we received the body, it had swelling on the feet, apart from a mark on the neck," he said.



Police sources claimed that the Altaf helped the girl elope with a boy and entered the police station after ingesting a poisonous substance.



Sources close to Altaf's family said it was a case of honour killing where the local police succumbed to the pressure from the girl's father who is into the dairy business.



"Why has the girl has not been recovered so far?" asked Waseem, a neighbour of Altaf.



