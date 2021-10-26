FIR against students for raising pro-Pak slogans in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar city for raising pro-Pakistan slogans on World Cup T20 victory of Pakistan over India.



Police said two FIRs have been registered under the prevention of unlawful activities act (UAPA) against the students of SKIMS medical college and government medical college Srinagar.



"Students of these two colleges raised Pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won the T20 World cup match against India on Sunday," police said.



--IANS

sq/dpb

