FIR against AAP leaders for rioting at BJP office, 70 detained

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) Gandhinagar Police on Monday detained about seventy Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders and workers for creating a ruckus at the BJP state headquarters and physically assaulting some women.



The police action came after two BJP female workers lodged a complaint in which they said that some AAP leaders were even drunk.



"We have detained around seventy AAP leaders and workers including Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Nikhil Savani, Pravin Ram and others based on an FIR lodged against a mob of around four hundred people. The police will produce all of them in the court on Tuesday," Mayur Chavda, the Gandhinagar SP told reporters.



According to the complaint, AAP leaders and cadres on Monday entered into the state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar 'Shri Kamalam' in the afternoon and staged protest over the leak of question papers of head clerk exams.



Two women members of the BJP -- Shraddha Jha and Shraddha Rajput in their complaint alleged that they were physically assaulted by AAP leaders. They showed nail injury marks over their bodies to the media.



Rajput alleged that AAP leaders caused injuries to BJP women workers and also that the AAP male cadres used abusive language in presence of women.



Rajput in her complaint said that she identified Gopal Italia, Isudan Gadhvi and Pravin Ram of the AAP. Rajput has alleged that AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi was drunk. He should be taken to a government hospital to check whether he was drunk or not.



Another female BJP member, Shraddha Jha said, "AAP leaders initially were shouting slogans, but then they started using abusive language. They were apparently here to create ruckus. I along with Shraddha Rajput asked AAP women to leave the place after token protest but we were attacked. They had come here with the intention to create ruckus. AAP male members were beating up BJP's two women cadres with sticks."



Jha said, "Many of the protesters smelt of liquor consumption and they were definitely drunk."



The police flushed out AAP leaders by using force and removed them from Kamalam.



The AAP has meanwhile alleged that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Gujarat chief was roaming with stick in his hand.



Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police on Monday arrested a key person who leaked the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) (Gaun Seva Pasandagi Mandal) exam paper for recruitment of head clerks.



Meanwhile, the primary report of the breath analysis of AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi for liquor has been reported to be negative.



--IANS

