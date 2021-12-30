Finding answers to challengers new leaders face

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) New to leading teams and wondering how to inspire and lead those counting on you? Struggling to lead your team through times of change and volatility? Wondering how, as a leader, you can keep growing and creating a more fulfilling life and career? Don't you wish you had a personal mentor who could help you with these and other common leadership challenges?



Now you do.



Combining the experience and insights of a CEO with the storytelling of a bestselling author, Mainak Dhar's 'Leadership In 100 Words' (Bloomsbury) provides thought-starters to help you find your answers to common challenges new leaders face.



These are not long theories or complicated models but straightforward, simple and practical advice born out of two and a half decades of experience in the corporate sector and the wisdom of the many great mentors Dhar has been blessed with in his leadership journey.



Addressing your leadership challenges through straightforward, byte-sized answers—one hundred words at a time—this is your personal mentor, one that you can carry with you!



Mainak Dhar wears many hats. Of all the roles he plays, he considers being a good husband and father as the most important.



An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, Dhar has worked in the corporate sector for 25 years. He began his career with Procter & Gamble, spending 18 years in marketing and general management roles across the Asia Pacific region. He then moved to General Mills as CEO for India and then took on broader responsibilities for Asia, Middle East and Africa regions. Dhar is currently the vice president and managing director for India and South Asia at a leading consumer products multinational.



A self-described "cubicle dweller by day and writer by night" when not with his family or at work, he loves creating and sharing stories. He is the author of over 20 books, some of which have been bestsellers in India and abroad, including 'Alice in Deadland', '03:02' and 'Sniper's Eye'. His books have been translated into Turkish, Vietnamese, Japanese, French, German, Hindi and Portuguese, reaching millions of readers worldwide, and two of his novels are under development as web series. He is also a passionate student of karate and holds a black belt.



