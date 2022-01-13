Financing future for modern learning: Eupheus Learning signs MoU with Varthana

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) In the past few months, there has been a discussion about whether schools should return to traditional schooling or adopt a hybrid model. For many schools, it was easy to choose and adapt to the changing times by implementing a hybrid education model. For many others, there was no option but to return to traditional schooling because such groups of schools lacked funding.





With the Covid-19 new variant, Omicron, shutting down schools in many states, including the national capital, thousands of schools in the second group are sufferings due to the absence or lack of modern technologies in their systems.



Keeping this in view, Eupheus Learning, a school-focused distribution platform and Varthana Finance Private Ltd, an education-focused NBFC, has signed an MoU to strengthen schools with financing options and modern education offerings.



"Since our inception, we have been committed to transforming the Indian education system by enabling the 21st Century Learning. With this MoU with Varthana Finance, we are taking another step in the direction to support and empower schools with a one-stop solution for their financial, operational and academic needs", Amit Kapoor, Co-Founder, Eupheus Learning, said in a release.



The benefits mentioned under the MoU will only cover schools that fall under the umbrella of Eupheus Learning and Varthana. The financial assistance extended under the MoU will help schools expand their infrastructure, invest in teacher training, and introduce new learning methods into their classrooms.



Yogesh Gaat, Chief Business Officer, Varthana said that this strategic partnership would significantly improve learning outcomes for students and the performance of educators.



"Our vision to support high-quality education aligns well with Eupheus, and we are confident that this partnership will yield great results", he added.



India's education system is one of the largest globally, after China, with more than 1.5 million schools, around 9.7 million teachers and over 265 million students of pre-primary to higher

secondary level.



In the past two years of the pandemic, the number of dropouts has increased significantly.



Among all segments, the dropout in secondary level is as high as 17 per cent. Such financial aid from private players will provide a base to schools on which they can make provisions to

provide quality education to the majority of students.



