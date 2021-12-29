Financial bonanza for Anganwadi workers, helpers in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced to give Rs 1 lakh to Anganwadi workers and Rs 50,000 to helpers from December 31 as New Year's bonanza, besides extending several incentives to them.



Also, the monthly honorarium will be increased, and arrears for two years (2019-20 and 2020-21) along with an incentive of Rs 1,000 each will be given to all Anganwadi workers for working as frontline workers during Covid-19.



The Chief Minister made these announcements at a meeting with the office-bearers of the Anganwadi Workers Union regarding their demands.



Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda was also present.



The Chief Minister said no Anganwadi worker and helper would be removed from the Anganwadi centres. Rather, the state is moving ahead in opening creches along with Anganwadis in the state. These creches will have even better facilities for children.



Khattar said Anganwadi workers would be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.



Besides, under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of an accident. Also, a premium of Rs 12 per month will be paid by the state government.



--IANS

vg/pgh

