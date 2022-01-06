Final Cut: Chris Noth pays again for sexual assault charges

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Chris Noth, who faces sexual assault allegations, has been snipped from the upcoming finale of HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' sequel series 'And Just Like That', 'Variety' has confirmed.



The series will stream its final episode of the season on February 3.



Noth's character, Mr Big, was killed off in the first episode of 'And Just Like That' after he suffered a heart attack while riding the state-of-the-art exercise bike Peloton.



Noth was reportedly set to appear in the finale in a fantasy sequence where Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie reunites with Mr Big while visiting the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris to scatter his ashes.



According to 'Variety', HBO Max had no comment to offer in response to the news, but the website quotes reports saying that the creative team behind 'And Just Like That' decided the footage of Noth intended for the season finale was not narratively significant enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor.



--IANS

srb/



