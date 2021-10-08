Filipino, Russian journalists awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2021

London, Oct 8 (IANS) Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were on Friday conferred the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for "their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in their homeland, the Philippines and Russia, respectively and as "representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions".



Announcing the coveted prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it chose Ressa, the founder and chief of Rappler, digital media company for investigative journalism, and Muratov, the founder of Russian daily Nezavisimaya Gazeta, for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, "which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".



