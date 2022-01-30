Fiji ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

Suva, Jan 30 (IANS) Fiji has shipped a batch of relief supplies to Tonga, which was heavily hit by a recent massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.



According to local media, 11 40-ft containers headed to Tonga on Saturday with 12 Fijian government officials being on board the vessel of Lomaiviti Princess 1, reports Xinhua news agency.



They will not make any contact with the Tongan people upon arrival.



Fiji's Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said that after days of discussion, the government has decided to send relief supplies to assist the Tongan people.



All the personnel travelling, including the crew of the vessel, have been tested and cleared, he said, adding that no one will disembark the vessel when they reach Tonga due to quarantine reasons.



The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, about 65 km north of Tongan capital city of Nuku'alofa, is part of the highly active Tonga-Kermadec Islands volcanic arc, a sub-duction zone extending from New Zealand north-northeast to Fiji.



Over the past decades, the volcano has erupted several times.



The eruptions and tsunami on January 14-15 have caused three deaths and multiple injures.



--IANS

ksk/