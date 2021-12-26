Festive recipes
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 1640498588000
By IANSlife
New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANSlife) The season of joy and light has arrived, and the air is thick with festive cheer! This time of year, scrumptious baked goods, divine sweets, and hearty savoury dishes are the centre of every family gathering. So put on your chef hats and get ready to try these Quaker recipes which add love, flavour, and wholesome goodness:
Apple Cinnamon Oats Cake Recipe
Ingredients
Quaker Oats 1 cup
Skimmed milk 1 cup
Unsweetened apple sauce 1/2 cup
Orange juice 2 tbsp
Brown sugar (optional) 2 tbsp
Grated apple 1
Buckwheat flour 1 cup
Baking powder 1tsp
Baking soda 1/2 tsp
Cinnamon 1 tsp
Salt to taste Optional
Instructions
Pour 1 cup of Quaker Oats and soak in milk for 15 mins.
Cook apples in water till soft.
Cool and Grind to a smooth puree with 2 TSP of orange juice.
Add brown sugar and buckwheat flour to oats mixture.
Add baking powder, Cinnamon and Baking Soda to oats mixture.
Add one grated apple after squeezing out its juice.
Add 1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce.
Mix everything together to form a smooth batter.
Pour Batter into a greased pan.
Decorate with finely sliced apples.
Bake for 20-25 mins in a pre-heated oven at 200°C.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in )
--IANS
IANSlife/tb
