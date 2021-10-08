Festive dressing for Navratri

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) Navratri, the Hindu festival of nine nights, has begun. This nine-night Indian festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this day is one of the nine auspicious ones.





Every day of the festival has a different significance because it honours Goddess Durga's nine incarnations. It commemorates the Goddess' victory over evil. A different auspicious colour is associated with each day of the festival, honouring the Goddess' many incarnations. Wearing the appropriate colour on festive days will add to the celebration's atmosphere, says Designer Kavita Gupta. Here are the nine colourful dresses suggestions of Navratri 2021 by her, so that you can enjoy the festivity in full elan.



* Day 1-The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga's first incarnation, Goddess Shailputri, the mountain's daughter. She represents strength and power as a feminine version of Mother Nature. Choose a grey that is somewhere between black and white in terms of colour temperature. Gorgeous ruffle lehenga will have you turning heads in grey. If there's an embroidery or silver accent, it makes it even more appealing.



* Day 2-Brahmacharni is revered on the second day. Mark her arrival in wearing the newest drapery styles. Allow the flowing layered drapes to transform your look into something seductive. For the perfect dandiya night look, pair an A-Line Kurta with a long jacket. It's also less cluttered because there are no dupattas, and it draws attention to the women's figures.



* Day 3- Devi Chandraghanta, the goddess with the half-moon on her forehead, is honoured on this day. Nothing compares to the timeless elegance of a white Kurti paired with a phulkari or bandhej dupatta. Wear this with oxidized silver jewellery for the dandiya night to look stunning.



* Day 4-The fourth day is devoted to the Goddess Khushmanda so welcome her by dressing up in a red saree. A red saree is a must-have for any Indian woman's wardrobe. However, wearing a red ruffle saree will draw attention to you on a festive night.



* Day 5- Day five of Navratri is for Goddess Skandamata. Please her with a royal blue hue. The colour royal blue is associated with aristocracy and looks stunning on people of all skin tones. Our Navratri Dandiya Raas Lehenga Choli with Dupatta will put you in the mood for Garbha right away. Makeup, silver jewellery, and festive flair will all brighten your festive spirits.



* Day 6- Celebrate the sixth day in worshipping Goddess Katyayani, the sixth incarnation. Wear MARIGOLD yellow, which is an auspicious colour for Indian celebrations because of its meaning. There are numerous trendy ways to wear a bright and cheery colour. Bring the modern look to your wardrobe by wearing an asymmetrical flared kurta with foil prints. Indulge in glitzy golden metallic prints for a glimmering look.



* Day 7- Kaalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri or Saptami. Enjoy this day with spirit in this season's fashion trend for voluminous sleeves. Wear a dress with oversized sleeves to make a statement. Turn all eyes on yourself in this vintage-inspired bell-sleeve kurta. Aside from that, the stunning shade of green will instantly elevate your style game.



* Day 8- Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Durga, is worshipped on the eighth day. Embroideries have always been a major fashion trend, no matter what time it is. Each one is unique and adds a fun, carefree vibe to your ensemble. Choose a soft Lucknowi saree or kurta in Peacock Green. Adding extra sequins or zari in a soothing colour for Navratri will enhance the charm.



* Day 9- Spend the ninth day of Navratri in adoration of Goddess Siddhidhatri. Kurtas with a modest and clean-cut receive a festive makeover. Opt for a traditional purple kurta that's been given a modern makeover. There's a funky vibe to the embroidery at the top and bottom of the shirt. Your Navratri wardrobe will look effortlessly stylish with this Side Split Long Flared Anarkali Suit.



