Festive Acceleration: Mercedes hopes to drive-in healthy growth (IANS Exclusive)

By Rohit Vaid

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India expects to cherish the festive season 2021 with an accelerated rise in demand on the back of newer products as well as improving economic situation.





Accordingly, the luxury car maker has already witnessed a 'v-shaped sales recovery' in the June-September period.



The luxury automobile manufacturer retailed over 4,100 units during the July-September period, a growth of 99 per cent over 2,060 units off-take during Q3CY20.



It has already crossed the entire CY20 sales volumes in January-September 2021 period with the sale of 8,958 units and expects to better the tally during the festive season.



In a conversation with IANS, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India said: "The current market is very strong. We are witnessing a 'v-shaped sales recovery' in the June-September period.



"Demand for the festive period is positive as we see a demand for our strong product portfolio and our aim is to deliver as many cars as possible to customers."



Schwenk cited the up-trend on a combination of factors such as product portfolio, strong market sentiment, availability of liquidity and opening up of economic activities across market.



"We currently see healthy demand for our products which we expect to continue. We have a positive market outlook for a sustainable growth in the mid to long term, for the luxury automotive sector. There is a rapid transition of consumer purchase pattern to digital consumption which will also add to the sustainable growth."



On new launches, Schwenk cited ‘Made in India' version of the new 'S-Class' as the highlight of the festive season.



"We also have a completely new portfolio comprising the A-Class, New GLA, New E-Class along with the GLE, GLS and GLC SUVs which are in very high demand and will be delivered to customers during the festive season."



In addition, he cited that India remains as an attractive market with a healthy mid to long-term market potential.



"The long-term attractiveness of the market will be even more with a consistent policy on demand creation, making automobiles affordable and sustainable and also identifying future trends worldwide."



(Rohit Vaid can be contacted at rohit.v@ians.in)



