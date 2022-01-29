Fencing World Cup: Bhavani Devi crashes out in round of 64

Plovdiv (Bulgaria), Jan 29 (IANS) Indian fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked out in the round of 64 of the women's individual sabre Fencing World Cup 2022, here on Saturday.



Bhavani, who is the only Indian fencer to compete at the Olympics, lost 13-15 to reigning Pan-American champion Anne-Elizabeth Stone of the US.



The 28-year-old Indian sabre fencer finished her campaign in 58th position in a field of 137 fencers.



Ranked 59th in the world, Bhavani had won three of her six group stage matches to qualify for the eliminations. She was the lone Indian at the World Cup in Plovdiv.



This was Bhavani's second straight exit in the round of 64, having faced a similar result at the Fencing World Cup 2022, Tbilisi earlier this month. She is next set to compete in two more World Cups in Greece (March 4 to 5) and Belgium (March 18 to 19).



--IANS



avn/bsk