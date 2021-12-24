Female giraffe dies in Assam zoo

Guwahati, Dec 24 (IANS) A female giraffe in Assam's botanical garden-cum zoo in Guwahati has died. Zoo authorities suspect that her head might have got stuck in her enclosure while having food, officials said on Friday.



Assam botanical garden's Divisional Forest Officer Ashwini Kumar said that the giraffe, aged about four years and brought from Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan in Patna under the animal exchange programme in 2019, died late on Thursday night.



"Post-mortem was conducted by a team of veterinarians from the Assam state zoo and veterinary college, Khanapara."



The actual cause of death would be known only after getting the post-mortem report, Ashwini told IANS over phone.



The Assam zoo earlier got two giraffes -- one from Patna and another from Mysuru.



