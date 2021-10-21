Feel proud when called Bihari: President Kovind

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he feels proud and exalted whenever anyone calls him 'Bihari'.



"Rajendra Prasad -- the first president of the country, belonged to Bihar. I am taking forward his inheritance. It is my honour and privilege to take forward his legacy," he said here.



The President is on a three-day visit to Bihar. He reached Patna on Wednesday morning and attended the centenary event of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha as the chief guest.



"The soil of Bihar has produced many great personalities in the rank of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Sacchidanand Sinha, Shri Krishna Singh and others. The social structure of the state is equal which always creates social equality and egalitarian society," Kovind said.



He also appreciated the work done in the state by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



"I was the governor of the state for two years and I got full cooperation from him. Now when I am the President of India, I am getting complete cooperation from him," Kovind said.



Kovind also said that Bihar has a rich culture and the Chhath festival is a prime example of it.



"This festival is celebrated from Nawada to New Jersey and Begusarai to Boston. It also reflects the talent this soil has produced over the years," the President said.



Earlier on Thursday, Nitish Kumar during his speech said that the current president of India had served as governor of Bihar for two years and he was elected as president of the country from here.



"He is a president of the entire country but we believe that he is Bihari and he has special attachment with this state. That is the reason why he is always eager to come to Bihar," Kumar said.



