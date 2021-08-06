Women MPs Boosting Handloom

Women MPs after long many years united (that itself is a big booster, inspected, scrutinised, almost-faded handloom giving it the most immediately necessary filip to it so that handloom, synonymous with India, again rises in popularity, demand, home-need type all the time all throughout the year. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Sandhya Ray, Suman Lata, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Riti Pathak, Bharatiben Siyal, Minakshi lekhi, Shardaben Patel, Anupriya patel, Pramila Bisoyi, Jaskaur Meena, Rama devi, Manjulata Mondal, Pratima Bhoamik, Rupa Ganguly, Mala Rajya Laxmi, Navneet Rana, Mangal Suresh Angdi, Keshari Devi Patel, Hema Malini, Renuka Singh, Goddeti Madhavi, Geetha Viswanath, Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi, Chinta Anuradha and Sangmitra Maurya swarmed all together in one go thereby literally boosting handloom to the hilt giving it a "boast of realistic kind".

When boosted upward, handloom is empowering 70 per cent of weavers and allied workers being women involved in handloom.

—The Hawk Features