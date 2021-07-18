Why Modi is Sans Honorific

Soumitra Bose

Why (Shri, shri) Narendra Modi is sans any honorific especially when he has more than repertoire of prefixes, suffixes, midfixes vis-a-vis his first, second, 'both together' names aplenty. Like most elementary Mr, to begin with. Then, Mananiya, Shreejukta, Sri-Sri, Shree-Shree, Shraddheya, esq, your highness, your lordship, respected, honourable, Pradhan Mantriji, Mananiya Pradhan MantriJi, Mananiya PM Saab, Mananiya Saheb, ati sammaniya, param sammaniya, param adarniya, "janata ka sammaniya Pradhan MantriJi", "karya nipun janata ka Pradhan mantri", "janata ka hamdardi sammaniya" etc, etc. Add to that the country' regional languages honorifics before the Modi's name: Thiru, Mahashay, the replica words in Mizo, Naga, Sikkimese, Nepalese, Malayalam, Kannad, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Janab, Meherbaan-kadardaan, Himachali, Dogri, Rajasthani, Sikkimese, Assamese, Bihari, Nepali, French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese etc, etc. The list is endless if not incomplete, say Modi-observers matter-of-factly without mincing words. According to them, when Modi automatically has titles in innumerable languages of the world, why should he be hung up only on "specific prefixes, suffixes or via-fixes". Or hanker for them, to say pointedly. He has many, many more intriguing miles to cross before he starts bothering about "itsy-bitsy" issues like above, say his followers. For him, "Bharat Varsha Sarvopari; Vasudeiva Kutumbakam fully realised in every sphere" is of paramount importance, confide his observers.

—The Hawk Features