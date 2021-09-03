Who is Educated ?

Many such people are found in the society who consider themselves to be very educated, but seeing their antics, it seems that they are educated but still uneducated. Many such people are found in the society who consider themselves to be very educated, but seeing their antics, it seems that they are educated but still uneducated. If we look only on the basis of social evils, then the biggest and most shameful social evil in our country is female feticide. Not only illiterate or poor people are responsible for this, but educated people are also living in the orthodox ideology in today's scientific century and trying to get rid of daughters as second, try to get rid of them before her birth. Along with this, social evils like dowry system, untouchability, caste etc. have not only increased due to uneducated people, but those who consider themselves to be more educated are also responsible for this. Rather, these people sometimes prove to be more fanatical than uneducated. The number of those who sell their precious votes in every election under any greed will be no less than that of the educated class. Similarly, in the matter of breaking the laws, only educated people are more ahead.

Small examples include not using a helmet, ignoring a red light at an intersection and moving ahead, driving an expensive car and talking on a mobile phone. The rich and those who consider themselves more educated are not far behind to break such laws. Similarly, even educated people understand their pride by using wrong words or abuses on talk. Education does not mean that there should be knowledge of books, but it is very important to have knowledge of morality and good things around, as well as knowledge of humanity. A real educated person is the one who has a sense of morality. There should be humanity, spread good teachings in the society and live well in materialism also and advise people to live well. Every work done under discipline deserves everyone's appreciation. Discipline helps every person to become a responsible human being. A disciplined person becomes an officer of peaceful life by doing everything sequentially. In the first type of discipline, self-discipline means self-controlled discipline. It is one in which there is no compulsive pressure from the other person in any of the actions of the individual.

Another way to follow discipline is outside discipline. It consists of perceived discipline due to the pressure and rights of a person other than himself. By following both the disciplines, a person gets progress and success. Discipline is very important as well as valuable for every step of life. Only disciplined and civilized people can help in building a healthy and developed nation.

—The Hawk Features