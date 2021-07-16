Uniform pricing of all petroleum products necessary

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Policy of pricing petrol, diesel and LPG should be totally overhauled by putting all petroleum products under GST network to ensure uniform pricing of these in all parts of the country. This should not pose any problem because GST system has provision of levying cess over highest GST slab of 28 percent. There may be weekly revision in prices rather than daily with prices of petrol and diesel rounded in complete rupee, and that of LPG cylinder rounded in multiples of rupees 50. In practice, delivery-persons never return balance which in suggested manner become gain to exchequer. Oil companies had once decided to replace old iron-cylinders by transparent plastic cylinders to check usual incidents of pilferage. But these plastic-cylinders are not yet seen. Iron-cylinders should not be manufactured in future. However new plastic gas-cylinders should be in 20 kg packing to be in true spirit of metric-packaging and for lasting long.

LPG subsidy should be gradually abolished, and even presently should be provided only on submitting of affidavits by family-heads about total family-income rather than voluntary surrender of LPG subsidy by those having annual family income of rupees ten lakhs. Prices once increased should not be reduced even after reduction in global crude-prices. Such saving should be kept in reserve to avoid future increase in case of further global price-rise of crude. Rise in prices of goods and services (transportation) due to increase in fuel-price is never reduced with any fall of fuel-price. All public-sector oil companies marketing in petrol, diesel and LPG should be me merged to avoid unnecessary spent on overheads.