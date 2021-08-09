Till when the recruitment examination paper leak stops in Haryana?

Priyanka Saurabh

Whenever the recruitment examination papers are leaked, we have not seen any statement or responsibility of the Secretary of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), whether he is under political pressure, then only these papers are leaked again and again or his working style is not right, If so, why is he still on this post? Shouldn't he be questioned? There should be no inquiry? Responsibility should not be fixed? When will action be taken on real culprits? Candidates, when will the playing of youth's dreams stop? ? How long will the youth's future and their careers, playing with their dreams and how long will they pay with their money and time for the failures of the government and commission, when the fault is not of the applicants, then why should they be punished? Who will answer?



The paper leak mafia has also caught sight of the recruitment examination of a police constable in Haryana yesterday. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), which was postponed for a long time due to Corona, started on Saturday, but the paper of the male constable's examination was leaked on the very first day. Three paper salvers were caught in Kaithal, from whom the answer key was also recovered. After this, HSSC canceled the examination conducted in two sessions on Saturday as well as the recruitment examination of constable to be held on Sunday.



In Haryana, the copying mafia completely dominates the job and academic examinations. In the last few years, about three dozen examination papers have been leaked including Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), Clerk, Excise Inspector, HCS Judicial, Conductor, Patwari, Naib Tehsildar, Electricity Board, and Gram Sachiv recruitment exam. In this episode yesterday, the paper for the recruitment examination of a police constable was also leaked.



The commission has all the responsibility of conducting the exam and if you mark it in the commission, the responsibility of the secretary is as a permanent executive, but whenever the papers are leaked, we have not seen any statement or responsibility of the secretary, is he under political pressure? Only then these papers are leaked again and again or their working style is not good, if so why is he still in this position?



How can it happen that every exam is leaked, there are errors in the question paper and answer key of every exam, and no answer is called from the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) secretary. No heat comes, nothing is asked? ? Paper leaks on such a large level, so much money and time wasted of the State Checker and youth and that too is happening not once but again and again, but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Secretary should remain in his post… How? Shouldn't they be interrogated? Shouldn't there be an inquiry? Shouldn't the responsibility be fixed?



Every time 10-15 people are caught, then released. All the online papers that have been out since 2015 have been out, if the paper is out, then there is a copy, recently joined the electricity department, A.L.M. whose merit was 97 percent; Was it paper out? If this is investigated, then everyone should come to know that this paper was also out and the outsiders also joined the job. Are all these government officials and high command people in collusion? Get the rest of the paper out, we are with you, work is done with this policy. 12 hours ago when it was known that the paper has been leaked.. still the papers of both the sessions were taken..? Was it all a conspiracy to suppress the matter or was a trap laid for bigger action?



Firstly, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission does not have its exam commentary, only then the pattern of the exam is not prepared properly. Anything is asked from anywhere and candidates prepare for a cricket match but have to play football, think? Then there is no proper manpower to conduct an exam, when exams are held, then only these people collect staff from here and there for biometrics.. not the entire police management. Why not prepare a proper channel like civil service and take paper in one shift.

—The Hawk Features