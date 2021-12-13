Thousands Of Jobs Coming Up In Drone Industry

Narvijay Yadav

Guests were not allowed to carry mobiles at the much hyped wedding of film stars - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held recently at a heritage resort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. A foreign magazine published in India was sold the rights to print exclusive photographs in return of several crore rupees. Since it was a star studded event, hence it became a saleable opportunity for the famous actor couple. By the way, this trend was first initiated by actor Priyanka Chopra. An ultimatum was also issued before the event that if any drone was seen flying around the venue, it would be shot down. Drones are used for rare photography. Drones are also being usd ithe investigation of the recent Mi-17 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Mapping of the accident site is being done with the help of drones, so that the geographical location of the forests, mountains and structures of the entire area can be scientifically explained.

Drones can be used in many fields other than photography. New career options are emerging for the youth as a drone pilot or drone operator. Drones are also called Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) or Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Now the revised rules and regulations related to drones have come into force in the country, which has made their manufacture and use accessible. Jobs are available in this field like software development, assembling, repair, drone pilot and drone operator.

According to the Drone Federation of India (DFI), the drone industry in India can grow 10 times to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. The industry can employ 10,000 people in the next three years and double the number in the next five years. According to a July 2021 report by BIS Research, the global drone market, currently dominated by the US, China and Israel, is projected to reach USD 28.47 billion in FY 2011-22, with India likely to hold 4.25 percent.

A Drone Festival is being organised in Dharamsala city of Himachal Pradesh on 14th December. Several drone companies from across the country will participate and demonstrate the diverse uses of drones. The Drone Festival will be organised by the Information and Technology Department of Himachal Pradesh and various government departments and the general public will be present in it. Drones are no longer a luxury item.

Drones are being used in spraying of pesticides on crops, delivery of medicines in remote areas, land survey, monitoring of wildlife, law and order and traffic management by police, photography of impossible places, wedding photography, filmmaking, disaster management, construction activities and journalism etc. The first Drone School of Himachal Pradesh will open in Kangra, where youth willing to take up drones as a career will get proper training. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotira-ditya Scindia lauded the new drone regulations issued by the Govt of India on August 26, 2021, saying that air taxis may soon become a reality in India, as drones weighing up to 500 kg are now under the ambit of the new drone policy. Drones can be helpful in transporting life-saving drugs and vaccines to remote rural areas. In September 2021, Telangana tested drones to deliver the Covid vaccine.

—The Hawk Features