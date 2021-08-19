The Backsliding of Indian Democracy—Pegasus Spyware

The rumble between the opposition and the BJP led government in India over Pegasus issue has catches the flares. Eighteen leaders from 14 political parties released a joint statement demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware as now, it’s a matter of National security. The government is blatantly denying any discussion causing a disrupt in the Parliament proceeding resulting in a loss of more than Rs. 133 crores of taxpayers' money.

The Non-Profit media organisation based out of France, had accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone number across 10 countries who may have been targeted for surveillance by clients of NSO group. The file contains around 1,000 Indian numbers and out of which 150 have been identified so far. The file includes numbers of 40 Indian journalists, oppositional congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishore, Supreme Court officials and women staffer who raised the sexual harassment allegations against the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and former ECI member Ashok Lavassa who ruled out that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the Model Code of Conduct during 2019 general election campaign.

The Israeli company admitted that the advanced spyware is only sold to “vetted governments”. This casts the Modi government in an ugly light and has exhausted the hypocrisy of the government. French writer La Rochefoucauld famously said in the seventeenth-century that “hypocrisy as the homage paid by vice to virtue.” The government has been targeting their critics and opponents since the inception of taking their offices. The recent activities have shown that anyone who speaks or challenges the government has conceivably endangered the integrity and sovereignty of the state and scrutiny seems to be a viable option, doesn’t matter if the surveillance is illegal despite of having checks and balances by law with the robust institutions.

The unauthorised surveillance is a direct attack to our constitutionalism striking at the very roots of the democracy. The invasion on the citizens’ privacy has critically endangered the meaningful exercise of right to privacy. Supressing the voice of journalists and opponents represents a grossly disproportionate oppression and abridges the right to know and freedom of press. Supreme Court has held privacy permeates through Part III under Article 21 and the IT Act. Hacking is illegal in India and remedies are available through the IT act. The civil remedy is under Section 43 of the Act, which can be used for damages and the criminal provision is under Section 66E which can be used for the infringement of privacy in relation to bodily parts. But these remedies can’t be used as no one knows who have violated these laws. There’s an urgent need to probe into this matter but, instead of taking a proactive approach, the government continues to deflect blame and responsibility.

Nine petitioners moved to the Supreme Court for the investigation on this momentous matter. The Chief Justice of India led bench is indecisive about how they can refer to this issue based on media reports and to make sure, if this is not some other political stunt. This has been clarified by Senior Advocate Shyam Dhwan, elucidated to the bench that the Governments of USA and France have launched investigation into Pegasus reports and have sought the responses of Israel government and these extensive investigative reports backed by forensic examinations by various known organisations. Kapil Sibal, who served in various ministries in Congress led UPA government, now serving as an Advocate at Supreme Court referred to a statement of a cabinet minister in the Parliament in which the Government has not yet disputed the use of Pegasus spyware by them or through any other third party against targeted users.

The Supreme Court has always acted as the guardian of the constitution as whenever there were clouds of uncertainty, the apex court has always showed the beacon of hope to its citizens. But in the recent years, judiciary showed lack of strength against any incursion by the government. The current government has successfully infiltrated all the constitutional institutions as well as the press, the fourth pillar of the democracy. The crackdown on NGO’s by removing their support structure, politicisation of education, economical breakdown, management during pandemic and the continuous declining of democracy since the emergency has led India to destruction and divided the country. India is also geographically and economically squeezed by China and Pakistan which directly affects domestic factors of India.

The Modi government has always vouched for the healthy criticism in a democracy but they are not open to any sort of criticism. The constant attack on various constitutionally independent institutions has diminished the image of India as the world’s largest democracy. A compromised media, pressure on constitutional bodies and less checks and balance rises grave constitutional crises. The Pegasus is a rogue technology which surveys every minute of our moments and can even take photos and videos. This is not the first time where illegal hacking has been found. The late Indian activist Stan Swamy had mentioned that the documents were implanted in his laptop, which eventually led to his arrest in the Bhima Koregaon case. These claims were backed by independent digital forensics studies done by reputed institutions.

—The Hawk Features